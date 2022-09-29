Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the coffee company on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Starbucks has raised its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Starbucks has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

Starbucks Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $87.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average is $81.47. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

