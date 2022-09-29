Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,671 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,559 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Starbucks worth $51,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 3.4 %

SBUX stock opened at $87.11 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

