Starcoin (STC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.96 Million

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Starcoin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Starcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. Starcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.96 million and $35,775.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. Starcoin’s total supply is 3,185,136,000 coins and its circulating supply is 289,029,915 coins. Starcoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv. Starcoin’s official message board is www.starcointalk.com. Starcoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

