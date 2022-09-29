StarterCoin Market Cap Tops $9,467.78 (STAC)

StarterCoin (STAC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One StarterCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $9,467.78 and approximately $48.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005099 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,614.93 or 0.99973236 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006646 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00057478 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00064846 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00080834 BTC.

StarterCoin Coin Profile

STAC is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter.

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars.

