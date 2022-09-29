State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 7,815 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE ARI opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 38.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.80%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

