Stater Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $57,263.97 (STR)

Stater (STR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Stater has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Stater has a total market cap of $57,263.97 and $27,498.00 worth of Stater was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stater coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stater alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,353.18 or 1.00000476 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058500 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00064171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00080692 BTC.

Stater Profile

Stater (CRYPTO:STR) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2021. Stater’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 coins. Stater’s official Twitter account is @StaterFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stater

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stater directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stater should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stater using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stater and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.