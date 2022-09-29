Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) CEO Sara E. Armbruster Buys 5,735 Shares of Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) CEO Sara E. Armbruster bought 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,830.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $800.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $13.16.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 446.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,175,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 100,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,399,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 66,545 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Sidoti lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

About Steelcase

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.