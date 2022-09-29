Steem Dollars (SBD) Market Capitalization Tops $28.30 Million

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $28.30 million and approximately $911,720.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $2.43 or 0.00012480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007362 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010520 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,650,143 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform.”

