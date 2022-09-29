Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.22

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Steem has a total market cap of $92.46 million and $22.58 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001143 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $133.41 or 0.00684873 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000674 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012829 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007906 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 415,366,177 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.io. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.