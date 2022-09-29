Stephen Loukas Acquires 3,500 Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) Director Stephen Loukas bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,392.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 812,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,825,897.10.

Stephen Loukas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Stephen Loukas bought 2,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,646.20.

On Friday, September 9th, Stephen Loukas purchased 3,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.53 per share, with a total value of C$31,579.20.

On Monday, August 22nd, Stephen Loukas purchased 5,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.38 per share, with a total value of C$56,889.00.

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

TSE:OBE opened at C$9.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.98 and a 12-month high of C$15.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$818.22 million and a P/E ratio of 4.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$276.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 4.4499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Obsidian Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

About Obsidian Energy

(Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.