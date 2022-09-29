Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -261.53.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,053.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,996 shares of company stock valued at $161,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sterling Check by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Sterling Check by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sterling Check by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sterling Check by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sterling Check by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

