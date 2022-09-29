Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $228.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $273.00 to $228.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an underweight rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $289.14.
Vail Resorts Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $210.29 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.87.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
