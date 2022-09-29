STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) versus Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Head to Head Survey

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for STMicroelectronics and Credo Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 1 3 7 0 2.55 Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.52%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.94%. Given Credo Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $12.76 billion 2.36 $2.00 billion $3.04 10.93 Credo Technology Group $106.48 million 16.46 -$22.18 million N/A N/A

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Credo Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 20.08% 29.96% 17.76% Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats STMicroelectronics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides industrial application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application-specific standard products (ASSPs); general purpose analog products; custom analog ICs; wireless charging solutions; galvanic isolated gate drivers; low and high voltage amplifiers, comparators, and current-sense amplifiers; MasterGaN, a solution that integrates a silicon driver and GaN power transistors in a single package; wireline and wireless connectivity ICs; touch screen controllers; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) products, including sensors or actuators; and optical sensing solutions. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers; radio frequency (RF) and electrically erasable programmable read-only memories; and RF, digital, and mixed-signal ASICs. It also provides assembly and other services. The company sells its products through distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. It serves automotive, industrial, personal electronics and communications equipment, and computers and peripherals markets. STMicroelectronics N.V. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

