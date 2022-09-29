StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
Shares of POLA stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.44.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
