StockNews.com Downgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) to Hold

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

