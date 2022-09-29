StockNews.com Downgrades Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.88. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $514.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Scholastic

In related news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $122,698.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,003.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $122,698.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,003.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warwick Peter bought 3,245 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,894.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 28.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 5.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scholastic

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.