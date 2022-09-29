StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Stock Performance

Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Caladrius Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.