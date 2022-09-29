StockNews.com Lowers DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $451.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $15,425,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

