StockNews.com Lowers Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $32.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.99. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $58.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.60.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $395.96 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $87,169.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 179.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 232,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 328.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 190,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 305.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,574,000 after buying an additional 179,833 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 10.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,599,000 after buying an additional 147,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 895.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 105,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

