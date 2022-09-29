StockNews.com Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to Hold

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Shares of MU opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after buying an additional 33,722 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,427,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

