StockNews.com Lowers Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) to Sell

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $29.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $297,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,694 shares in the company, valued at $857,956.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.