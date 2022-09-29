Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $201,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

