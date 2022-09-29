Stone Point Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after acquiring an additional 91,571 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,698,000 after acquiring an additional 201,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,542,000 after acquiring an additional 149,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $90.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at $64,626,633. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,626,633. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

