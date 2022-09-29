StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Receives $7.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.86.

SVAUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.0021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

