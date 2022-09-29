Storj (STORJ) Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges

Storj (STORJ) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. Storj has a market capitalization of $190.91 million and approximately $19.09 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Storj coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002332 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Storj

Storj’s genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official website is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token.As a decentralized cloud storage network, Storj is unique in more ways than one. For one, unlike traditional cloud storage solutions that store data in huge data centers, Storj runs on a network of thousands of independent computers. Anyone with a few extra terabytes of space can become a node on the platform by installing Tardigrade. All that is required is a strong and consistent internet connection. The efficiency of the network means that hosts pay far less for the storage of their data than when employing traditional cloud storage services.”

