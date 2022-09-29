Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Reaches $72.16 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $72.16 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- MUDRA (MUDRA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- Stonk League (Aegis) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- BurningMoon (BM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- RoyalPay (ROYAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Aerovek Aviation (AERO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Aerochain (AERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MetAces (ACES) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Land Of Conquest (SLG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- FlyCoin (FLYCOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000911 BTC.
Stratis Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 141,497,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The official website for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.