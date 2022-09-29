Streamr (DATA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.34 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Streamr has a market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Streamr

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 202,609,060 coins. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars.

