Strong Price Hits $6.00 on Major Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Strong coin can now be bought for $6.00 or 0.00030792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $146,936.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 520,989 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.com/index.html. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

