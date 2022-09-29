S&U plc (SUS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 35 on November 25th

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

S&U plc (LON:SUSGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

S&U Price Performance

Shares of S&U stock opened at GBX 1,985 ($23.99) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.78, a current ratio of 36.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £241.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.59. S&U has a twelve month low of GBX 1,900 ($22.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,950 ($35.65). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,142.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,250.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&U

In related news, insider Graham Coombs bought 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,180 ($26.34) per share, with a total value of £19,881.60 ($24,023.20).

S&U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for S&U (LON:SUS)

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.