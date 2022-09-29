Substratum Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $285,797.43 and $55.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,477.10 or 0.99989662 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00057788 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00064733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00079622 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. Facebook | YouTube Whitepaper “

