Suku (SUKU) Price Reaches $0.0745 on Major Exchanges

Suku (SUKU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Suku has a total market capitalization of $111.75 million and $863,227.00 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku coin can currently be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Suku has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Suku Coin Profile

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

