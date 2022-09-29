Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$49.95 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight Capital downgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,896,131.02. In other news, Director Christopher Raymond Seasons acquired 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$42.52 per share, with a total value of C$64,843.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,843. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 18,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.11 per share, with a total value of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,896,131.02.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

SU stock opened at C$38.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.57. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$25.90 and a twelve month high of C$53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.92 billion and a PE ratio of 5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 7.9099992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

