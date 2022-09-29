Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) vs. Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Head to Head Comparison

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and Science 37’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunshine Biopharma $230,000.00 67.32 -$12.44 million N/A N/A Science 37 $59.60 million 3.22 -$94.33 million ($3.53) -0.47

Sunshine Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Science 37.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Science 37 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunshine Biopharma and Science 37, as reported by MarketBeat.

Science 37 has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 506.06%. Given Science 37’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Science 37 is more favorable than Sunshine Biopharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Science 37 shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Science 37 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunshine Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Science 37 -56.12% -87.95% -52.86%

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound. It also offers Essential 9, a nutritional supplement tablet; and Calcium-Vitamin D supplement under the Essential Calcium-Vitamin D brand name, as well as develops and markets other science-based nutritional supplements. The company has a license agreement with the University of Georgia to advance the development of its anti-coronavirus lead compound, SBFM-PL4. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data. Its platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating agile clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and any indication. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and biotech companies. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

