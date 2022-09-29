Super Zero Protocol Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0819 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.26 million and $1.05 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 617,275,451 coins and its circulating supply is 369,391,836 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

