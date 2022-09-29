SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $745,615.98 and approximately $3.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010983 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00146464 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $350.08 or 0.01817544 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.
SuperLauncher Profile
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,694,932 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher and its Facebook page is accessible here.
SuperLauncher Coin Trading
