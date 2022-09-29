Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $60.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Shares of MU opened at $51.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 288.7% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,600 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

