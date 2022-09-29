suterusu Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.27 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (SUTER) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, suterusu has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One suterusu coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and $729,616.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About suterusu

suterusu was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling suterusu

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability.”

