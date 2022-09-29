SwapDEX (SDX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.38 Million

SwapDEX (SDX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. One SwapDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SwapDEX has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. SwapDEX has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $10,735.00 worth of SwapDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SwapDEX alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SwapDEX Profile

SwapDEX’s launch date was June 30th, 2020. SwapDEX’s total supply is 160,746,438 coins. SwapDEX’s official website is swapdex.net. SwapDEX’s official Twitter account is @SwapdexO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SwapDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SwapDex Protocol allows users to generate USDX by leveraging collateral assets approved by “SwapDex Governance.” SwapDex Governance is a community that organizes and operates the process of managing the various aspects of the SwapDex Protocol. USDX is a decentralized, unbiased, collateralbacked cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, USDX offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone.Swapdex Token is a utility token created on the ERC20 Ethereum blockchain. Utility tokens are tokens intended to provide digital access to an application or service through a blockchain-based infrastructure. Swapdextoken allows access to the platform's activities while also providing specific values such as adding as collateral and platform governance purposes to its holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwapDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwapDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwapDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwapDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwapDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.