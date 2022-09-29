Swingby Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $144,176.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news.

Swingby Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research.Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

