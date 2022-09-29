Swop (SWOP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $33,076.00

Swop (SWOP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Swop has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Swop has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $33,076.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swop coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00003523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swop Coin Profile

Swop launched on February 5th, 2021. Swop’s total supply is 2,649,107 coins and its circulating supply is 2,548,290 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swop is swop.fi.

Swop Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swop.fi is a service featuring functionality for instant exchange of cryptocurrencies and investing assets in order to receive passive income. The service is based on the Waves blockchain which provides high transaction speed and low network fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

