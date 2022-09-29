Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 468.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Swvl in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Swvl in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of SWVL stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51. Swvl has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

