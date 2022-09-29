Sylvamo Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SLVM)

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvamo

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

In other Sylvamo news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sylvamo by 10.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sylvamo by 36.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sylvamo by 20.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sylvamo by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.