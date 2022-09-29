Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.86. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $314.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

