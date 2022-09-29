Synapse Network (SNP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Million

Synapse Network (SNP) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. Synapse Network has a market cap of $1.21 million and $10,876.00 worth of Synapse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Synapse Network has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Synapse Network

Synapse Network’s total supply is 199,275,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,947,883 coins. Synapse Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse Network directly using U.S. dollars.

