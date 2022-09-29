Synthetix (SNX) Achieves Market Cap of $568.78 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00012385 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $568.78 million and approximately $32.73 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,229.81 or 0.99868849 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004826 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006737 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00058389 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003458 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010388 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005589 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064140 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC.
About Synthetix
Synthetix (SNX) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 297,650,364 coins and its circulating supply is 238,500,594 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io.
Synthetix Coin Trading
