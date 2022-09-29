Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.20) by ($1.20). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 157.22% and a negative net margin of 433.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 372,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 130,076 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

