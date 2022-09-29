System1 (NYSE:SST) & Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Critical Review

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lizhi and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lizhi 0.32% 2.48% 1.06% System1 N/A -27.34% -9.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lizhi and System1’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lizhi $332.60 million 0.10 -$19.97 million $0.02 34.04 System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

System1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lizhi.

Lizhi has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lizhi and System1, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lizhi 0 0 1 0 3.00 System1 0 1 3 0 2.75

Lizhi currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,075.61%. System1 has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 119.03%. Given Lizhi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lizhi is more favorable than System1.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Lizhi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Lizhi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lizhi beats System1 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lizhi

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. LIZHI INC. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About System1

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

