Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 196,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

