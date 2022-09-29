TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

USMV stock opened at $67.99 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11.

