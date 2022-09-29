TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,996,000 after buying an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $271.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.69 and a 200 day moving average of $339.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $262.84 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.33.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.